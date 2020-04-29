July 2, 1936 - Saturday, April 18, 2020 Wesley Gray Spillman, 83, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Wesley was born on July 2, 1936 to the late Earl Spillman Sr. and Anna Marie Spillman. He was a Specialist Four in the United States Army from 1956 to 1959. He retired as a Construction Superintendent for Solo Construction. He is preceded in death by brothers, Charles Spillman and Earl Spillman Jr and sister, Anabel Burton. He is survived by sisters, Betty Lee Young and Jean Watlington of Harrisonburg, Va.; and brother, Alfred Spillman (Pat) of Farmville, Va.; his children, Donald Spillman (Gail), Ann May (Terry) and Donna Johnson of Fluvanna Va.; grandchildren, Ryan Spillman (Kayla), Mary Kay Hamman, Jessica Kirschnick, Heather Bielke and Susan Bielke; and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Lilah and Cullen Spillman and Amirah and Aydyn Bielke. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Sheridan Funeral Home 4626 Cedar Lane Road, Kents Store, VA

