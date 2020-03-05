March 9, 1939 - Friday, February 28, 2020 Anna Mae Spottswood, 80 years old, of Charlottesville, Virginia, born March 9, 1939, in Midland, Virginia, to the late George Brown and Cecelia Vandergrift, passed on at Autumn Care of Madison, Virginia, on the morning of Friday, February 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Calvin Spottswood. She has three daughters, Gloria Spottswood, Gracie Henderson, and Regina Spottswood; two sons, Michael Spottswood and Calvin Spottswood Jr.; two sisters, Mary Brown and Pauline Purefoy; and one brother, Bobby Brown; and was preceded in death by four brothers, Frances Brown, William Brown, Herbert Brown, and George Brown Jr.; and one granddaughter, Artia Spottswood. She has 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and a long- time, devoted companion, George Gardner, and as well, her son-in-law, Robert Henderson, and her daughter-in-law, Karen Spottswood. She attended Madison County Schools, Madison, Virginia, and, Adult Education in Charlottesville, Virginia. Anna Mae owned and operated her own business as a Licensed In-Home Day Care Provider for 25 plus years, taking care of hundreds of children who lovingly referred to her as "Granny." It was her passion. Nothing was more important to Anna Mae than family. Some of her most enjoyable times involved having family gatherings with food, fun, and the famous Spottswood fracas all in love. The loss of our loved one reinforces our memories of her as an excellent mother, and a great friend, who loved her family dearly. She left an impression on those she met as a strong-willed and genuinely caring person, impacting and touching the lives of so many. She was a faithful charter member at Jerusalem Church, Inc. Funeral services will be held at, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3417 Earlysville Road, Earlysville, Virginia, at 12 p.m., on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In honor of Anna Mae's memory, the family is respectfully asking that memorial gifts may be made in the form desired by friends, toward final services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. 108 Sixth St. N.W.
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
City moved forward with Dewberry study despite concerns from officials
-
Behind six-game winning streak, Virginia men's basketball team surges into ACC title contention
-
Jay Huff narrowly misses triple-double as Virginia beats No. 7 Duke
-
Virginia men's basketball team returns to AP Top 25
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.