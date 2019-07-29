Thomas A. Spratt, 23, passed away July 26, 2019, from a motorcycle accident. Thomas was born on September 30, 1995, in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia, the son of Andy and Debbie Spratt, living his entire life in North Garden. Thomas loved cars, motorcycles, soccer, golf, cooking, snowboarding, and his cats and rabbits. Thomas had a strong and persuasive personality, an extraordinary passion and enthusiasm for stories he told and issues he believed in, an ability to understand and relate to people quickly and a profound work ethic. Thomas was a business student at Piedmont Virginia Community College with the goal of working in the automobile industry. Thomas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather. In addition to his parents, Thomas is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Thomas was deeply loved, left us all much too soon, and will be forever missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville, with family receiving immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Region 10 Community Services Board (www.regionten.org). Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
