Mary Christine "Chris" Stacy, 60, of Stanardsville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on April 26, 1959, daughter of the late Lee Shephard Stacy and Hazel Wells Branch. Chris is survived by her daughter, Renee Herndon and her husband, Patrick; the love of her life of 20 years, Mike McMullen; her "nannie's babies", Peyton and Jacob Herndon; Mike's children, who were like her own, Jessica, Robbie, Amber, and Danny; brothers, Bobbie Stacy and his wife, Rhonda and Scott Stacy and his wife, Jennifer; sister, Tony Stacy and her partner, Audrey; special friend, Kathy Roach; and many other family members and friends. At Chris's request, she was cremated. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
