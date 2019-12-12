Charles Alloyd Stallings was born on September 13, 1959, in Norfolk, Va. He died on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. Charles served his country in the United States Army, Special Forces in the 1970s. After leaving the army, Charles was a chef in the hospitality industry. He is survived by his two sons, Zachary Alloyd Stallings and Justin Alexander Stallings; his sister, Rosemarie Hill; his sister-in-law, Joy Stallings; his cat, Samantha; and family and friends who loved him very much and will miss him. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Christ Church Glendower, 900 Glendower Rd, Scottsville, VA 24590. Flowers can be sent to Teague Funeral Home. Donations in Charles' name can be sent to the Lovingston SPCA https://www.facebook.com/nelsonspca/ or https://www.nelsonspca.org/.

