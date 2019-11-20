Samuel "Sam" Stanley, 55, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on November 5, 2019, with his wife at his side, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Sam was born in Laconia, N.H., to Richard and Maude Stanley and into a very large family. He attended local schools in N.H. until he was 15, then moved to Virginia to work with his brother Richard. During a brief move back to N.H., he met the love of his life, Debbie, in 1985. They eloped, and then moved to Virginia in 1988. Sam returned to his brother's business, they raised a family and enjoyed life until he was diagnosed in June 2019. Sam loved his family. He also loved to work, hunt, fish, and vacation in the Caribbean, but most of all he loved spending time with his wife of 32 years, daughters, and grandchildren. Sam was a very giving person and would help anyone at any time, even if he went without. Sam leaves behind his mother, Maude Stanley; wife, Debbie; daughters, Kaitlyn (Travis) Dean, Kayla Stanley and fiancé, Ronald Snow, and Carolyn (David) Towle; grandchildren, Hunter, Travis, Leah, Annabelle, and Lucas; siblings, Richard, Sarah, Jayne, Ted, Betsy and Steven; also his very large family and extended family who all loved him dearly. Sam's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the Phillips Cancer Center at Martha Jefferson Hospital and Hospice of the Piedmont, family and friends for all their love and support during his courageous battle against this horrible disease. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison. The family will receive friends on Saturday, one hour before the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sam's honor to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital-Phillips Cancer Center, 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
