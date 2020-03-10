Betty G. Starke, of Crozet, Va., born on October 18, 1930, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Bessie Graves; her husband, Thomas F. Starke; brother, Edward L. Graves; and her infant son, John Edward Starke. She is survived by her four dedicated sons and their wives, Tom and Robin of Bedford, Va., Bill and Joyce of Mount Holly, N.C., Ashley and Debbie of Charlottesville, Va. and Stephen of Crozet, Va. She is also survived by six adoring grandchildren, Brandon and his wife, Brittany of Gastonia, N.C., Morgan of Mount Holly, N.C., Evan of Charlottesville, Va., Anna of Stuarts Draft, Va., Cameron and his wife, Lee of Raleigh, N.C., Samantha and her husband, Tripp of South Boston, Va., and Ashleigh, her step-granddaughter, from Bedford, Va.; five great-grandsons, Cooper, Cody, Carson, Carter, and Bentley; and two great-granddaughters, Carlie and Charlie. Betty was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Madison College (now JMU) where she followed the path to become a teacher. Later in life, Betty and her husband, Thomas went on to become co-owners of Starke's Cash Market in Crozet, Va. Family night will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March, 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, 1265 Crozet Ave., Crozet, Va. 22932; Our Lady of the Angels Monastery, 3365 Monastery Dr., Crozet, Va. 22932; or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

