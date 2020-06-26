Eva Humes Starks, 98, of Orange Va., departed this life on Friday, June, 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Va. Satchells Funeral Service of Orange is in charge of arrangements.

