Arthur Stein, dies at 91. Originally from New York, he was an accomplished psychologist for over 60 years. Arthur's interests were quite varied from getting arrested in the early days of the civil rights movement to starting a foundation for AIDS. He was also very involved with the mental health aspects at Ground Zero in New York on 911. Arthur Stein is survived by his children, David Stein of Tyler, Texas and wife, Stella and their children, Michelle, Erica, and Lindsey; and Arthur's daughter, Nina Stein Crawford of Charlottesville, Va., her husband, Larry Crawford Jr.; and Arthur's older brother, Theodore Stein of Maryland. In addition, Arthur is survived by his partner, Matthew Cervenka.

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Stein as a living tribute

