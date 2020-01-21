Mary Ruth Hensley Stephen was born May 9, 1921 and passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Wade and son, Donnie. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Stephen Stanley; grandsons, Don (Katie), Courtland (Jenny); and three great-grandchildren. Mary was a lifelong member of Orange Baptist Church and she prayed daily. Mary is fondly remembered as a Cub Scout den mother and loved to host homemaker club parties. The youngest of 11 children, Mary's mother died when she was three and her family moved to Orange from Culpeper County in 1929 when she was eight. She always praised her father Henry for keeping the family together even when an aunt tried to adopt her. She was a frugal child of the depression and an excellent homemaker. She cared deeply about nutrition and prepared nightly family dinners laden with three to four garden vegetables. Mary worked as a clerk in the family-owned jewelry store until it closed in 1980 and she retired. She had a quick wit and loved to dance and play cards. She is probably now dancing with her beloved husband Wade. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 2 p.m., at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery. The family asks that donations be made to Orange Baptist Church, PO Box 167, Orange, VA 22960.
Stephen, Mary Ruth Hensley
