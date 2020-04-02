Sarah Lucille Timberlake Steppe, 70, of Crozet, Virginia, departed this life at her residence on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on November 25, 1949, the daughter of the late Charles Timberlake and Gertrude Walker Timberlake. She was the beloved wife of Wilbert M. Steppe, Jr. She was preceded in death by one brother, Albert Timberlake. She was a graduate of Albemarle High School. She worked for Acme Visible Records in Crozet for 20 years and Inova Corporation for 25 years. She was a member and usher of Union Mission Baptist Church. She loved gardening and spending most of her time with her family. In addition to her loving husband, she leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Wilbert M. Steppe III (Elizabeth), and Shaun L. Steppe; a daughter, Connie E. Steppe; two brothers, Charles Timberlake and James Timberlake (Priscilla); four sisters, Joyce Wright (James), Joan Carpenter (Larry), Gertrude Carter (James), and Janet Timberlake; a sister-in-law, Deborah Timberlake; five grandchildren, Alexia Steppe, Madison Steppe, Shaun "Deuce" Steppe, Shayn Steppe, and Aaliyah Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery. She will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Most Popular
-
Northam issues stay-at-home order until June 10; 25 deaths, 1,020 infected with COVID-19 in Virginia
-
Virus hits second area senior-living facility
-
Experts: COVID-19-causing virus is nothing like influenza
-
What outdoor physical activity is allowed under Virginia’s stay-at-home order?
-
UPDATED: Charlottesville area sees first death from COVID-19; local confirmed cases increase
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.