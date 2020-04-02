Sarah Lucille Timberlake Steppe, 70, of Crozet, Virginia, departed this life at her residence on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on November 25, 1949, the daughter of the late Charles Timberlake and Gertrude Walker Timberlake. She was the beloved wife of Wilbert M. Steppe, Jr. She was preceded in death by one brother, Albert Timberlake. She was a graduate of Albemarle High School. She worked for Acme Visible Records in Crozet for 20 years and Inova Corporation for 25 years. She was a member and usher of Union Mission Baptist Church. She loved gardening and spending most of her time with her family. In addition to her loving husband, she leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Wilbert M. Steppe III (Elizabeth), and Shaun L. Steppe; a daughter, Connie E. Steppe; two brothers, Charles Timberlake and James Timberlake (Priscilla); four sisters, Joyce Wright (James), Joan Carpenter (Larry), Gertrude Carter (James), and Janet Timberlake; a sister-in-law, Deborah Timberlake; five grandchildren, Alexia Steppe, Madison Steppe, Shaun "Deuce" Steppe, Shayn Steppe, and Aaliyah Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery. She will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Steppe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries