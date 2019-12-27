Edward Stevens "Steve" Matthews Edward Stevens "Steve" Matthews, 90, of Orange, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on September 9, 1929, in Orange, he was the son of the late William Stevens Matthews and Dora Lee Roberts Matthews. He was also predeceased by a nephew, Ricky Slaughter; and two sons-in-law, Timothy Lohr and Ronnie Whitbeck. He was a retired postman and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Weakley Matthews of Orange; two daughters, Teresa Whitbeck of Louisa, and Melissa McDaniel and fiancé, P.D. Foltz, of Orange; one son, Robert McDaniel of Orange; three grandchildren, Jason Lohr and wife, Sarah, Drew Hummill, and Jenna Hummill; four great-grandchildren; one sister Jo Ann Slaughter of Gordonsville; two nieces, Beverly Speed, and Amy Penton; one nephew Bruce Slaughter; and several special cousins. The family would like to thank Dr. Randy Merrick and the staff at Dogwood Village of Orange County for their compassion and care. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange, interment will be held at the Graham Cemetery. Pastor Kris Cook will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home before the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 19076 Monrovia Road, Orange, VA 22960.
