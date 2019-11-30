William Clifford Stimmel, 72, resident of Region 10 community, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.

