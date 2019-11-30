William Clifford Stimmel, 72, resident of Region 10 community, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.