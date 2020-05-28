May 5, 1955 - May 21, 2020 Albert Alexander Stinnie was born May 5, 1955 to Leroy Michael Stinnie Sr. and Eva Mae Loving Stinnie in Charlottesville, Virginia. He left this life to join them in the arms of his loving savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 21, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Ann Stinnie, Leroy Michael Stinnie Jr., Clarence Preston Stinnie, and Melvin Lorenzo Stinnie. He leaves to mourn a brother, James Edward Stinnie; sisters, Glenna Marie Stinnie and Odessa Burton of Charlottesville Virginia; children, Sharron Denise Swingler, Adrian Maurice Johnson, Albert Alexander Hardy, Jamie Alexander Johnson, Janie Denise Johnson, and Eva Mae Johnson, all of Charlottesville, Virginia; a devoted partner, Joy Amarylis Johnson; best friend, the Reverend Kendrick Edwards; seventeen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville. The repast will follow at 1625 A Madison Avenue, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
In memory
