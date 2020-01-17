Tracy Irene Stitely, 81, of Ruckersville, Va., joined her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1939, in Endicott, Va., the youngest daughter of the late Shafter and Lucille Underwood Atkins. Irene was a dedicated wife and mother and spent her years raising and caring for her family. She never met a stranger and loved to make others laugh. She was an avid gardener, skilled seamstress and exceptional cook. Whether it was a treat from her garden or a handmade item, she would never let you leave her house empty handed. She is survived by her children, Helen Harris (James), Robin Woodson (Matthew), and Angella Stitely-Lamm (Mark); six grandchildren, Bradley Harris, Hannah, Grant and Brooke Woodson, and Ethan and Isaac Lamm; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert H. Stitely; brothers, Moyer Atkins and Arch Atkins; and sisters, Mary Maulden (Ormand), Pauline Sigmon (Euel), and Elsie Louise Hall (Charles). A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Spring Hill Baptist Church, 2620 Frays Mill Rd, Ruckersville, VA 22968, with Pastor Steve Nethery officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Piedmont for the love, compassion and care shown to Irene and her family over the past weeks. Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pky. Suite 300 Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
Stitely, Tracy Irene
