Cecile "Cile" Mozley Stockhausen, 89, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born in Selma, Alabama, she was the only child of Catherine Stearns Mozley and Cecil Ray Mozley of Atlanta. Cile was predeceased by her parents and her first husband, Robert Hemphill Goodhart Jr. Cile was later married to the late Robert "Bob" Francis Stockhausen. Bob worked for the Anheuser-Busch Company and was later a partner of Atlanta Beverage Company. They enjoyed many happy years together in Atlanta entertaining family and friends in their beautiful home. People of all ages loved spending time with them. Cile was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, the Iris Garden Club, the Cherokee Town and Country Club, the Racquet Club, the Ponte Vedra Club, the Atlanta Debutante Club and the Atlanta Board of Realtors. She graduated from North Fulton High School and Bradford Junior College in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Also, Cile attended the University of Georgia. Cile sold residential real estate in Atlanta for over 50 years. Most of her career was working with Northside Realty Company for Johnny Isakson. Upon her passing, U. S. Senator Johnny Isakson offered his sympathies and expressed the following: "Saturday evening the nation, Georgia and professional women everywhere lost a REALTOR who exemplified the best of her profession. In her passing, Cecile Stockhausen is remembered as a great REALTOR, a great manager, a great trainer, and Atlanta's best promoter as a place to live, work and play. In her years in Real Estate, Cile Stockhausen worked for Northside Realty and worked with every REALTOR to promote their city and their profession. "Cile was past president of the Atlanta Board of REALTORS and the Women's Council of REALTORS, but I remember her as tough but fair, a woman with boundless energy, one who never looked down on anyone and was every man's equal. Two of Atlanta's long standing giants of residential real estate, Harry Norman and Ed Isakson, always said Cile was the whole package: charming in her demeanor, sharp in her wit and always ready to make a deal." Cile was a true trailblazer, especially for women. She was one of the first female members of the Cherokee Town and Country Club. Joining in 1964, she entertained business clients, family and friends there. Cile received many awards through the years including Realtor of the Year, Captain of Industry and the Ed Isakson Award for Lifetime of Commitment. Cile is survived by a daughter and a son, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren including Catherine Goodhart Henson (Jimmy Eastham) and Robert Francis Stockhausen Jr. (Martha); grandchildren, Catherine Henson Curlet (Alex), Susie Henson Marshall (Taylor), Laura Carlton Henson Strickler (Matthew), Olivia Anne Stockhausen and William Francis Stockhausen; and great-grandchildren, Laura Catherine Marshall, William Taylor Marshall III, Emeline Nell Marshall, Catherine Margaret Curlet and Elisabeth Alexander Curlet. The family is planning a private service, at Cile's request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.