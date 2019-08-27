Edwin "Ed" Laird Strange Sr., passed away peacefully at the age of 71, at his home on August 20, 2019, in Ivy, Virginia. Mr. Strange was born on May 21, 1948, in Charlottesville, Va., to Marjorie B. Strange (neé Bonynge) and Hinman Foot Strange. He graduated from Orange County High School, class of 1967, and married Pamela Jean Johnson, "Pam," that same year. The Stranges moved to Ivy where Ed worked as a truck driver and Pam was a master scheduler at DoubleDay and Nimbus Manufacturing. He retired in 1986 and dedicated his remaining time to managing his family estate, Ballintobber, in Gordonsville, Va. and caring for his grandchildren and family. Ed was also an active volunteer with the Ivy Steering Committee and with the St. John the Baptist vestry. Ed was an active environmentalist and donated regularly to serval animal shelters in the area. Edwin Strange is survived by his older daughter, Tracy Bonynge Strange and her daughter, Emily E. Nelson; his daughter, Laurie Strange Morris and her two daughters, Abigail C. Dennis and Allyson M. Morris; and his son, Edwin L Strange Jr. and his two sons, Edwin L. Strange III and Sebastian Carter Strange. He is also survived by a sister, Susan B. Strange. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pam. Funeral services and a ceremony will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 4712 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville, Va., with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Voices for Animals, which was one of his favorite charitable organizations, P.O. Box 4466, Charlottesville, VA 22905 or at voicesforanimals.org/donate.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.