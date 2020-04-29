04/21/1932 - Sunday, April 26, 2020 Alice Marion Stratos, 88, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her daughter's home in North Carolina. She was born in Barboursville, Virginia on April 21, 1932. She was the daughter of Isabel Roach Debar and Roland Weaver Clatterbuck. She was preceded in death and will be eternally reunited with her husband, Peter. Alice worked as a telephone operator when she moved to Charlottesville. After that she went to work for the Stratos family business, the Candy Kitchen restaurant on Main Street of Downtown Charlottesville. It was there that she met her husband, Peter and they married in 1955. Their next restaurant was the CK (Candy Kitchen) Steakhouse on Route 29 North. Later Alice and her husband purchased the Chili Shoppe on the University Corner. They operated the Chili Shoppe until retirement. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn and her husband, Joe Plaster of Collinsville, Virginia; and her uncle, Harold P. Clatterbuck (Charlie) and his wife, Elsie of Charlottesville, Virginia. She is also survived by son, the Reverend Father Peter and his wife, Presvytera Aida and their children, Peter and Nicholas; daughter, Theodora; son, Gregory and his wife, Mary and their children, Gregory Jr. and Alex and his wife, Nancy and their son, Ares; and son, Christopher and his children, Helaina, Anna, and Pelagia and their mother, Che Stratos of Charlottesville, Virginia. Alice was brought into the Stratos family with utter love and complete acceptance which made her feel welcomed and accepted while she and Peter created and built their family and life together. She was a devout member of the Greek Orthodox Church. She sang in the church choir and spent countless hours cooking, baking, and volunteering at the church's annual fundraiser festivals for many years. She was also a longtime member of the Ladies Progressive Society and the Daughters of Penelope Foundation. Alice was a bright light in this world. She was known for her smile and laughter which would light up the room. She loved to make people laugh with her witty sense of humor, her outgoing personality and her zest for life. She was known in the community for her compassion and kindness and would give the shirt off her back for anyone in need. She was kind, generous and made this world a better place. Among her many talents, she was an avid gardener, a successful business woman and a loving mother, grandmother (yia yia), and wife. Special thank you to her beloved friend, George Sperin. Due to the coronavirus, burial and funeral will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alice's name to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Perry Drive, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street
