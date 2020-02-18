02/01/1949 - Sunday, February 16, 2020 William Adear Strother, 71, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Autumn Care of Madison. He was born on February 1, 1949, to the late Charlie Strother and Frances Strother. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Elizabeth Powell Strother. He is survived by his brothers, Ralph Strother, George Strother, and Ross Strother; sisters, Elizabeth Strother, Mary Carpenter, Hella Clark, and Cora Strother; a granddaughter, Tracy Carter; and special friends, Perry Gardner, Jean Diggs and Leona Lane. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison. Pastor Perry Gardner will officiate. Interment will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oak Park, Va. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Preddy Funeral Home 59 Edgewood School Lane, Madison, Va.

