Robert "Bob" Edward Stroud, died at the age of 85 on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born in Chester, South Carolina, on July, 24, 1934, the son of Coy and Leila Stroud. He grew up in both Chester and Columbus, Ohio. He attended Washington and Lee University for both his B.A., 1956 and LL.B., 1958. Beginning in 1959, Bob began his career in law as an associate with McQuireWoods in Charlottesville, a partner in 1964, and retired from law practice in 2002. In 1960 he met his wife, Katherine "Kitty" Elizabeth Clark Stroud, in Richmond, Virginia, and they were married in All Saints Chapel, Sewanee, Tennessee on April 8, 1961. They lived their lives in Charlottesville, with Kitty passing in 2010. He is survived by his two children, Rob Stroud of Lafayette, Colorado, and his wife, Jenny; and their two sons, Ty and Shay, Margaret Stroud of Raleigh, North Carolina, and her husband, Will Grimes; and their three sons, Andrew, William and Elliot, and his partner, of many years, Irene Lewis, of Leicester, England. He is also survived by his sister, Leila Welch, of Birmingham, Alabama; her children, Bobby, Leila, and Laurin; and cousin, Camma Curle, of Atlanta, Georgia. Throughout his life, Bob remained involved with Washington & Lee, the Charlottesville community, the Presbyterian Church and various professional organizations and associations. Washington & Lee Law School Association: governing council 1974-1980, president 1979-1980; member American Bar Association, American Judicature Society, Virginia State Bar, Virginia Bar Association; Fellow Virginia Law Foundation; Washington & Lee Outstanding Law Alumnus Award 2008; Lecturer at Washington & Lee University college and law school; Lecturer at University of Virginia Graduate Business School and law school; Charlottesville Housing Foundation: cofounder and president 1968-1973; Ash Lawn Opera Festival: director 1989-2005, president 1994- 2000; Shannon Foundation for Excellence in Public Education: director 1996; National Society for Arts and Letters, Va., and N.C., Chapter: director 2005-2008, treasurer 2006-2008; Westminster Presbyterian Church: deacon, elder, treasurer; Presbyterian Church Montreat Management Council: member 1974-1977; Presbyterian Foundation: trustee 1972-1973 Union Theological Seminary: trustee 1983-1991; Presbyterian Outlook Foundation: director 1968-2002, president 1985-1988; Presbytery of the James: chair of council 1995-1996, moderator 1997; Synod of the Virginias: chair of council 1977-1978, moderator 1977-1978; General Assembly Ad Hoc Committee on Presbytery and Synod Boundaries: chair 1983-1991; General Assembly Council MRTI Committee: member. Bob's interests were many and his curiosity lead to a lifetime of travel, continuing education with the Washington & Lee Alumni College, teaching at OLLI at UVA, computer proficiency and a love of trains and photography. A camera was always around his neck as he viewed the world. His kindness and interest in others, combined with a keen mind, culminated in commitment and service to the Presbyterian Church. Bob was devoted to his family and we will always treasure the time we had with him. He had an amazingly full life, marked by humility and dedication. A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville on a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund or to a charity of your choice.
