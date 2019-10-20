Cathy V. Sullivan, 62, of Earlysville, Va., passed away at home late Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Cathy was born on January 27, 1957, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Veluvian A. Via and Reba H. Via. Always family-oriented, Cathy stayed close to her birthplace and raised her family in Earlysville, Va. She was a dedicated member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Earlysville and worked for Albemarle County in food services before retiring to help take care of her grandchildren. A loving sister, mother, and grandmother, Cathy devoted her life to caring for her family. Those closest to her were her greatest joy and pleasure, whether she was talking to her sisters, spending time with her children or taking care of her grandchildren. She loved the Lord and served as Deacon at her church among many other roles. Cathy will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, resilience, and generosity. Cathy never failed to enjoy simple pleasures such as the warm sun, flowers on her deck, delicious food and time with her family. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Veluvian Via of Free Union; her brother, Dale Via and his wife, Judy; and her sister, Velma Brinkley. She is survived by the father of her children, Joel Sullivan Jr. of Elkton; her two children and their spouses, Cody Sullivan and his wife, Sarah, and Lauren Conti and her husband, Tim; her sister, Newassa Gentry and her husband, Scott; her brother-in-law, Danny Brinkley; her in-laws, Wayne and Thelma Sullivan of Earlysville; her aunts, Gladys Hayes and Mabel Via; two granddaughters, Vivian and Paige Conti, as well as an extended family including cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Earlysville, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Chestnut Grove on Friday morning, October 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a lunch reception following. A graveside service will follow at Wesley Chapel in Free Union, Va. Donations may be sent to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church at 550 Buck Mountain Road, Earlysville, VA 22936.
