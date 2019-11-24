Joyce Ann Dunn Sullivan, of Free Union, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born on August of 1930, youngest of six children, to the late Thomas McKinley Dunn and Olive James Dunn. She graduated from Meriwether Lewis High School and went on to graduate from the Jefferson School of Commerce. After completing her formal education, she entered the workforce, working for Sperry Marine Systems, as a secretary in Engineering. She retired from there after 34 years. During her years of secondary education, she was an active 4H member, and maintained a 4 H garden. In later years, she kept these skills up by maintaining a large garden with her husband, and froze or canned most of her produce. She was a past member of the Free Union Home Demonstration Club - known today as the Free Union Homemakers. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda A. Shavis and her husband, Mike; her granddaughter, Audra Hancock and her husband, Robbie and grandson, Bradley Shavis; and her great-grandson James C. Hancock. She is also survived, by a special niece, who was more like her sister, Betty Bailey; a very special great niece, Andrea Buck and her husband, Danny, her closest friend, Mabel Via, and a host of other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 64 years, James Willard Sullivan. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Curtis Dunn, Vernon Dunn, Orlando Dunn, Fulton Dunn, and her beloved sister, Emily Herndon. The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Church, 5210 Wesley Chapel Rd., Free Union, VA 22940. Interment to follow at the Chapel Cemetery.
