June 17, 1933 - March 28, 2020 June Ruby Avery Sullivan, 86, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born June 17, 1933, in St. John's Newfoundland, Canada, the daughter of the late Clayton Avery and Ruby Churchill Avery. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Gail Carpenter; and a son, Robert Earl Sullivan. June is survived by her loving husband, Ivan "Ray" Sullivan; son, Ivan Ray Sullivan, Jr.; six grandchildren, Jason Harris, Ivan Ray Sullivan III, Kacey Ownby, Billy Boggs, Justin Sullivan and Jody Sullivan; seven great-grandchildren; three step-sisters; and many other family members and friends. June was a member of Swift Run Baptist Church. For many years, she was employed by Greene County Public Schools. June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968 with the Rev. Mark Holder officiating. A private graveside service was held immediately after her death at Prize Hill Cemetery Memorial contributions may be made in June's memory to Swift Run Baptist Church, 4306 Amicus Road Ruckersville, VA 22968. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968

