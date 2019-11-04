Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Sutherland, 73, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Charlottesville. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Edlo Willis and Oakley Virginia Graham Willis, and the wife of the late Michael Craig Sutherland. She was also predeceased by a brother, Larry Graham Willis, and a grandson, John William "Will" Clarke. She was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, and a dedicated childcare center owner and preschool teacher. Survivors include daughters, Tiffany Sutherland Clarke and husband, John Clarke, of Crozet, and Valerie Elizabeth Sutherland and companion, Gary Mitchell, of Blacksburg; sister, Sharon Willis White of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren Ted, Andrew and Julia Clarke, and numerous granddogs. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Angels of Assisi Animal Clinics, 415 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, www.angelsofassisi.org/donation-page/.
