Norma Lee Pegram Sutherland of North Garden, Va., passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born in Star, N.C., the daughter of David Houston Pegram and Laura Freeman Pegram. Norma was a member of Seagrove Christian Church in Seagrove, N.C., and was retired from working in administration with the federal government in Baltimore, Maryland for over 35 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clifton Sutherland. She is survived by her sister, Colleen Pegram Tyson of Dothan, Ala.; and a special nephew, David Pridgen of Dothan, Ala. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at Seagrove Christian Church, 426 NC Hwy 705, Seagrove, N.C. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bo Wansley officiating. Burial will be held at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Seagrove Christian Church, P.O. Box 29, Seagrove, NC 27341.
