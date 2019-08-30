Anne Francis Wood Sweeney of Aroda, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Fairfax, Va., after celebrating her 86th birthday. She was born on August 22, 1933, to the late Edward Otey Wood and Helen Lowry Haden. Anne was born and raised in Charlottesville, Va., and traveled the United States and throughout Central and South America as the wife of an Air Force officer. Anne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and a warm, witty, and generous person. She spent her final years wintering in Ft. Myers, Florida and the remainder of the year on a farm in Madison County not far from where she was born. Anne was a passionate Redskins and Nationals fan, an avid reader, both of fiction and the Washington Post cover to cover, and a woman of strong opinions and convictions, tempered by her unfailing southern manners. She was a talented cook and baker and the secret of her carrot cake frosting has unfortunately passed with her. She is survived by her husband, James Kelly Sweeney of Aroda; two daughters, Kelly and Randy Hite of Burke, Va., and Tracy Sweeney Banks of Kitty Hawk, N.C.; grandchildren, Jason and Valerie Hite, Eric and Nadine Hite, Madison Hite, Jackson Hite, Austin Banks and Parker Banks; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Sallie Hite. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Blue Ridge Catholic Church in Madison, Va., on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, www.centerforadoptionservices.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.