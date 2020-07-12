December 4, 1934 - July 8, 2020 Nellie (Gillenwater) Sweet, 85, wife of Glenn Sweet passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mrs. Sweet was born on December 4, 1934, the daughter of the late Orea M. Gillenwater, and raised on a farm near Gate City, Va. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Despite only a high school degree, she had a successful career that spanned decades as an accountant and credit union manager. She ran company payroll until she was nearly 80. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Albritton, and two sisters, Bertha Lindsay and Mary Burton Johnson. Surviving in addition to her husband of 66 years are her grandchildren, Jeremy Albritton and Jessica Taylor; great-grandchildren Luke Albritton, Brady Albritton and Russell Taylor; nieces and nephews Helen Swats (Gary), Leigh Gill (Tom), John Burton (Maia Conrad), and Kenneth Hite. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, Staunton. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Reverend William "Bill" Trice. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
