Stephen "Steve" O. Swingle Stephen "Steve" O. Swingle went to be with the lord on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was survived by his son, Jason Swingle and his wife, Sarah of Charlottesville. He was also survived by his grandchildren, Lilly Gibson, Jason Swingle Jr, Walker O Swingle, Alexandria Swingle, and Cash Johnson, as well as his beloved dog "lady". The family will be having a Celebration of life held at South Side Church of God on Avon Street Ext. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 3 p.m.

