Betty Anne (Woods) Sykes, 66, of Scottsville, leaped through the pearly gates into glory to be welcomed by her Heavenly Host on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her home. She was born on November 10, 1952, a daughter of the late Arthur Lee Woods Sr. and Anna Mae (Knight) Woods Melton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Charles Melton. Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and her Lord. She was a member of the Potter's House in Scottsville. Survivors include her husband, Harlin "Chubby" Sykes; three children, Charles "Bobby" Dorrier, Raymond Dorrier and wife, Debbie, and Sherrie Dorrier; two brothers, Arthur Lee Woods and wife, Peggy and Michael Woods and wife, Nadya; four grandchildren, Caitlyn McWhite, Raymond Dorrier II, Jake Dorrier, and Olivia Dorrier; two additional grandchildren, Lexie Toppin and Ashley Olliver; four stepchildren, Bobby, Cammie, Pamela, and Toby; her former husband, Charles "Bob" Dorrier; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by Pastors Gary Moore and Butch Fuller. Interment will follow in the Scottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday evening, November 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
