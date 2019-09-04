Dorothy Emma Sylvester, of Philadelphia, formerly of Telford, Pa., passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Penn Medicine Hospice in Rittenhouse, Philadephia, Pa., she was 90. She was the wife of the late Phil L. Sylvester who died on February 18, 1992. Born in Sellersville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Emma (Derstine) Moll. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Susan Sylvester and her spouse, Kathy Wellbank, of Philadelphia, and Phillis E. Sylvester and her husband, Leo J. Arico, of Charlottesville, Va.; three grandchildren, Emily C. Curtis, Louis C. Arico and his wife, Emily Vonnoy Arico, and Quillan Lee Arico; and two great-grandchildren, Leo J. and Alexander W. Arico. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Sylvester, and a brother, Oswin Moll. Her funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951, or to Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. www.suessfuneralhome.net
