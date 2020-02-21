Maxine Hawkins Tanner, 98, of Pratts, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Dogwood Village in Orange, Va. She was the daughter of the late Robert Ernest Hawkins and Emma Elizabeth Dawson Hawkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jessie William Tanner and sister, Minnie Virginia Snow. Maxine was a member of Fairview Christian Church for 88 years. She is survived by her son, William "Billy" Dawson Tanner of Pratts; two grandchildren, Elaina Blair Tanner Wheelock and husband, Bobby, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., and Jarrod Martin Tanner and wife, Jackie, of Culpeper; and one great-grandchild, Hayley Grace Wheelock. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February, 22, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison with Pastor Rob Nycamp officiating. Interment will be held at Fairview Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 3 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Christian Church, Women's Fellowship, P.O. Box 19, Hood, VA 22723.

