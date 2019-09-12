George R. Taplin, 83, long-time resident of Charlottesville, Va., died on July 31, 2019, in Culpeper, Va., after a brief illness. Burial will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery, in Culpeper, Va., on Friday, September 13, 2019, the VFW providing military honors. George was born in New York City, N.Y. on February 25, 1936. He read extensively, traveled and studied philosophy. He was employed as an Adjunct Research Technician at Stevens Institute in Hoboken, N.J. and later as an Electronics Technician in Clinical Engineering at University of Virginia Medical Center, in Charlottesville, Va. George served during the Korean conflict as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
