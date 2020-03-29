March 6, 1957 - Friday, March 27, 2020 Charles E. Tate 63, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Born March 6, 1957 in Albemarle County, Va., son of the late Ernest Gentry Tate and Betty Lee Moore Tate. He was also preceded in death by brothers, William H. Tate and Sidney Tate. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Bonnie Sims Tate; daughter, Tara Tate Woodson and husband, Jonathan D. Woodson; son, Shawn E. Tate and girlfriend, Chelsea Steiniger; his brother, Ernest Tate; sisters, Pat Davis, Betty Hensley and husband, Wayne Hensely, June Trainium and husband, John Trainium Sr.; grandchildren, Autum Woodson, Tyberius Woodson and Gabriel Woodson; special nephew, Scotty "Tater" Tate, his motorcycle buddy and a large extended family. Charles retired in January 2018 after 27 years with UVA Athletics. He was a lifelong Cowboys fan, he enjoyed riding his Harley and his "Big Dawg" as well as listening to Bluegrass music. He will be remembered for his big heart, teasing jokes and picking ways. The family will have a Memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont or WNRN radio station. Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd.

