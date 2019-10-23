Travis Shannon Tate passed on Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019, at the age of 33. Travis was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Christopher Tate; his maternal grandparents, Mildred Kathleen Gibson and Chestley Durwood Gibson; his paternal grandmother, Lena M. Stinson; and his paternal grandfather, Willie D. Tate and his wife, Virgie Tate. Travis is survived by his parents, Monte and Martha Tate, of Earlysville Virginia; his brother, Rodney Tate and his wife, Kim; and his brother, Eric Tate and his girlfriend, Jenny Layman. His is also survived by his two children, Kourtney Paige Tate and Justin Brian Tate; and five nephews, Andrew Hunter Tate, Lance Parker Tate, McKenzie James Doolan, Dalton Tate, and Carson Rae Tate. Travis was born on June 2, 1986. He was raised in Earlysville, Virginia and was a graduate of Albermarle High School. Travis worked in the construction field. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, loved motocross, hiking and the outdoors. He also loved spending time with his children and family. Visitation with family will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902. The funeral service will be held Sunday, October 26, 2019, starting at 3 p.m. at Prize Hill Church with burial in the Church Cemetery in Boonesville, Virginia. Condolences can be sent to family at www.hillandwood.com.
