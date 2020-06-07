September 29, 1944 - May 26, 2020 Virginia Barron Tayloe of New York City, passed away on May 26, 2020, after battling a stroke and Covid 19. She was born in Norfolk, Va., on September 29, 1944, and was predeceased by her parents, Edward Thornton Tayloe and Virginia Barron Baird Tayloe. She is survived by her brother, Edward Dickinson Tayloe II (Louise) of Charlottesville, Va.; her niece and family, Michaux Tayloe Chopski (Stan, Millie and JT) of Roanoke, Va.; and her nephew and family, Edward Thornton Tayloe (Kate, Dickinson and Sophie) of Cape Charles, Va. As a teenager Virginia moved to Charlottesville, Va. and attended Lane High School. Virginia graduated from Gunston School in Maryland and Penn Hall Junior College in Pennsylvania. She has been a resident of New York City for almost 50 years. She requested that there be no service and stated "I ask that those I love and who love me to remember the wonderful times and experiences we shared." In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Northwell Health Foundation, Covid 19 Fund, Lenox Hill Hospital, 2000 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 or Give.northwell.edu to the Support Covid 19 Fund at Lenox Hill Hospital or Call 516-321-6320. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
In memory
