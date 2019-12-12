Aronda Chapman Taylor, affectionately known as "Roni", the beloved wife of Billy L. Taylor, began her eternal transition from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1959, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the union of the late Earnly O. and Dorothy J. Chapman. At an early age, Aronda accepted Christ into her life. She was baptized by the late Rev. R. A. Johnson and fellowshipped into the Zion Hill Baptist Church of Cismont, Virginia. Aronda graduated in 1977 from Albemarle High School, located in Charlottesville, Virginia. She received her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Salisbury State University located in Salisbury, Maryland. She continued on to a career at State Farm Insurance Company in the Claims Department: Auto, Fire, Catastrophes, as well as assisting attorneys with claims that went to court. Aronda was also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband, Billy Lee Taylor; two sisters, Ramona R. Chapman of Louisa, Va., and Lisa V. Chapman of Keswick, Va.; one niece, Brigic Quarles Johnson (Anthony Johnson); two great nephews, Eli and Josiah Johnson of Keswick, Va.; stepson, Jovan Bivens (Pam); two grandchildren; granddaughter, Janiya Bivens; grandson, Savyon Bivens; three aunts, Bernice Mitchell and Alberta Mahanes of Keswick, Va., and Rachel Chapman of Charlottesville, Va.; three great aunts, Lucille Chapman of Charlottesville, Va., Lillian Martin of Charlottesville, Va., and Joyce Murray of Richmond, Va.; and a myriad of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Cismont, Va. Family requests that memorial donations be made to the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
