March 24, 1931 - June 6, 2020 Glenn P. Taylor, 89, of Charlottesville, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born March 24, 1931, in Stanardsville, Virginia, he was the son of the late Mabel and Carroll Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marion Taylor, and his brothers; Carroll Taylor, Perk Taylor, Charles Taylor and Thomas Taylor. He is survived by his son, David and his wife, Wanda; his sister, Mary Marks and her husband, James and their daughter, Pat, brothers; Robert Taylor and Clyde Taylor; a sister-in-law, Alice Taylor and several nieces and nephews. Glenn served in the Army at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds. He also worked at Frank IX & Sons, Stromberg-Carlson, and UVA, where he retired. He was a big sports fan, especially golf, and was a devoted Virginia Cavalier fan. Glenn was also a lifetime member of The Elks Lodge #389. Glenn was well known and loved by many and was always ready to lend a hand or share a joke or two. He will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, with the Rev. Robert Lewis officiating. By order of the governor, face masks are required for people attending the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association, www.heart.org or to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, carsrescue.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
