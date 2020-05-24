December 16, 1936 - Friday, May 15, 2020 Joseph William Teague, 83, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. Joe was born on December 16, 1936, in Wise County, Va., to the late Marvin Earl and Eura Culbertson Teague. Joe proudly served his country in Korea as a Cryptographer in the United States Army. He was a loyal member of First Baptist Church for 55 years, and was awarded Deacon Emeritus for his faithful service. Devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather he is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jayne; son, Joseph William Teague Jr. and his wife, Cathy, their daughter, and son-in-law, Rachel and Chris Hendricks; daughter, Cynthia Teague Pistulka and her husband, Gary, their son, William and their daughter, Rebekah; sisters, Peggy Bolling, Nancy Washburn and Bobbi Teague; faithful and loving caregivers, Linda Napier and Charlotte Burruss; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends. Joe and Mary Jayne moved to Charlottesville in 1964 to manage the Preddy Funeral Home in Charlottesville which led to the founding of Teague Funeral Service. His professional leadership roles included President of Virginia Funeral Directors Association, Virginia Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers, Virginia Health Regulatory Board and the National Funeral Directors Association Board of Governors representing Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. Served as Chair or President with many organizations; Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees, United Way, Kiwanis, Senior Center, American Heart Association and the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Joe was honored by the community with many awards including, Jaycees Outstanding Young Man; Multiple Sclerosis Silver Hope; Kiwanian Walter Zeller and the Paul Goodloe McIntyre Award. Joe was a Wahoo! Loved attending football, basketball and baseball games for 54 years. Proud member of the Virginia Athletics Foundation. Attended the first game at U-Hall. Go Hoo's! The family will plan a memorial service at First Baptist Church, Charlottesville, when we may gather together safely. A private family graveside service was held at Monticello Memory Gardens. Thank you to all the staff at Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation for your love and care of Joe in his final days. If you wish to honor Joe, thank God for your many blessings He has given you and reach out to someone with a smile and helping hand especially someone in need. Contributions may be made to Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 160, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to Joe's family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
