Friday, May 15, 2020 Joseph W. Teague Sr., founder of Teague Funeral Service, died on Friday, May 15, 2020. A full obituary and Celebration of Life will be announced once social gatherings are no longer restricted. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Va.

