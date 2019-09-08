Living in Charlottesville since 1969, Dr. David Teates practiced in Radiology and Nuclear Radiological Imaging at the University of Virginia Medical Center until his retirement in 2006. After over four years of suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, he died on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Village at Gordon House in Gordonsville, Va. Born on July 1, 1936, in Luray, Virginia, David was the third of four brothers in the family of Gilbert Grove Teates, a carpenter by trade, and his wife, Mae Frankie Pierce Teates. He was preceded in death by his parents; his younger brother, Edwin Pierce Teates; and his wife of over 60 years, Mary Bruce Bucher Teates. He is survived by his three children, his daughter, Anatole Mori, his son, David Bruce Kane, and his daughter, Kathryn Mae Walker and her husband, Ralph L. Smith; and their children, Michael L. Smith and Audrey K. Smith. Other surviving members of his family include his brothers, Warren R. Teates, his children and grandchildren, Thomas E. Teates, and his wife, children and grandchildren, and his brother Edwin's wife, children and grandchildren. David spent his early years in Luray, Va. and he completed his primary education at Springfield Elementary in Page County. His family moved to Front Royal, Virginia in 1949, so he completed his high school years at Warren County High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1958 at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa. While in school there, he met his wife, Mary and they were married in June after his graduation. In the fall, David entered medical school at the University of Virginia. He graduated with his Master of Science in Physiology and Doctor of Medicine degrees in 1963 and then moved to the mid-west for his internship at the University of Kansas. He returned to UVA in 1964 to begin his three-year residency in Radiology. In 1967, after earning his Doctor of Radiology degree at UVA, David was drafted into the U.S. Army Medical Corp and served 18 months as a radiologist at two Evac Hospitals; the 12th in Cu Chi between Saigon and the Cambodian border, and the 29th west of Can Tho at Bien Thuy in Vietnam. Returning to the United States in 1969 as a certified Diplomat in the American Board of Radiology, David was hired as an Associate Professor of Radiology at the UVA School of Medicine. He was certified in Nuclear Radiology Imaging in 1973 and was named Professor that same year. He was appointed as Director of the Medical Imaging Division from 1980 to 1992, also serving as the Vice Chairman of the Department of Radiology from 1989 to 1992. He was the Director of the Nuclear Medicine Division from 1970 until his retirement in December, 1999. In January, 2000, he was granted the status of Emeritus Professor of Radiology, working part time as needed until 2006. He was an active member of many medical organizations including The American College of Radiology, serving as the Virginia Chapter President, 1984-85; the Society of Nuclear Medicine, Mid-Eastern Chapter President, 1984-86; the American Medical Association; the Albemarle County Medical Society; the Virginia Medical Society; The Radiological Society of North America; the Roentgen Ray Society; and Alpha Omega Alpha Fraternity. He travelled extensively around the United States presenting more than 100 lectures on his research in Nuclear Radiology Medicine. He published over 130 medical articles and patented a reusable shielded imaging marker for nuclear medical imaging. As an alumnus and professor at THE University, Dr. Teates was an avid supporter of the UVA Sports program, holding season tickets for all home basketball and football games. He also loved the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed watching tennis and playing the game with his children. He was also somewhat of a pool shark, playing for hours in the basement against his kids. Croquet was a favorite recreational activity in his family, and David was a ruthless competitor and a ferocious "Stinger". He loved reading mysteries, spy novels, science fiction and historical war novels. One of his favorite historical figures was Winston Churchill. He was also an avid photographer, always striving to capture the perfect sunset and the wonders of nature and the people around him. Upon retirement, David became a "gentleman farmer", devoting his days to working on the 80+ acres of land called "Oaklea" that he and his wife had purchased 1973. He was an avid gardener; planting a large vegetable garden, two orchards with dozens of fruit trees, multiple landscape trees and his wife's daylilies. He would ride his tractor for hours to clear and maintain Oaklea and could always be found working on a new project to fill his retirement days. Following in his father's footsteps, David was a skilled carpenter and his work was seen everywhere at Oaklea. His skills are still on display in the guest cabin, the barn, and in the vaulted heights of the screened porch (all of which he designed and constructed himself), in the wood paneled walls of the main house, the cedar gazebo, a dozen Adirondack chairs, several outdoor swings and benches, and in multiple pieces of furniture and decorative works. The most common phrase spoken during the tour of any house he lived in has always been "Dad made that." Dr. Charles David Teates leaves a legacy of keen intelligence, hard work, industry, determination, honesty, loyalty and humor. He will be missed. According to his wishes, Dr. Charles David Teates will be cremated. His remains will be interred at a private family ceremony on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the University of Virginia Columbarium. All family, friends and colleagues are invited to a Memorial Celebration of Life reception on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 3 until 5 p.m. held at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Hilton Heights Road in Charlottesville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com.
