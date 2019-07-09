January 11, 1949 - June 11, 2019 ~ Thomas J. Teisberg, 2312 Glenn Court, Charlottesville, VA 22901, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home. Tom was 70 years old. Tom was born January 11, 1949 to Oskar B. Teisberg and Lillian (Sjolin) Teisberg in Faribault Minnesota. He attended Faribault public schools and went on to the University of Minnesota where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics, summa cum laude. He then attended Harvard University where he earned a Master of Public Policy degree, graduating in 1971. Tom began his professional career as an economist at the U.S. Department of Interior where he worked for two years before resuming his education at the University of California Berkeley where he earned a PhD in economics. After his graduation in 1978, Tom taught economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology for two years before taking a position as Senior Economist at Natomas Company, San Francisco, California. When Natomas was acquired in 1984, Tom began his independent consulting career that would continue until his retirement in 2011. Tom's consulting clients included a variety of government and private organizations. Much of his work in recent years was concerned with the economic aspects of climate change and weather forecasting. Tom married Elizabeth Olmsted in 1987. Their marriage produced two sons, Tyler and Thomas. The marriage ended in divorce in 2009. Since 2010, Tom has been in a happy relationship with Regina, his loving partner and friend. After Tom's retirement, he took up the French horn, which he played in the Second Wind Band, the Crozet Community Orchestra, the Rapidan Brass Works, and the Charlottesville Horn Club. Tom also directed the St. Mark Brass (St. Mark Lutheran Church) in which he played trumpet and euphonium. Tom is survived by his loving partner and friend, Regina M, Seitz; his two sons, Tyler O. Teisberg of Austin, Texas, and Thomas O. Teisberg of Menlo Park, California; Regina's daughters, Sophia M. Seitz of Waltham, Massachusetts, and Katharina R. Seitz of Davidson, North Carolina; and three siblings, Janice C. Teisberg of Washington, D.C., Robert R. Teisberg of Georgetown, Texas, and Karen T. Hopp of Davis, California. Services will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Charlottesville, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Tom's memory to the Equal Justice Initiative. https://eji.org/
