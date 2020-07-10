Micheal Tyron Terrell Sr, 60, of Gordonsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born to the late Alphonso E. and Mable Mills-Terrell Jr. He was born September 23, 1959, in Louisa, Va. He was predeceased in death by his grandparents, Alphonso E. and Annie Mary Terrell Sr. who raised him. Brothers, Ricky, George & Roger Terrell; and his father-in-law, Deacon James Price. He leaves to cherish, a devoted wife, Sandra Terrell of Gordonsville, Va.; Son, Micheal Terrell Jr. (Joshua) of Culpeper, Va.; Daughters, Tyshenia Terrell (Kevin), Ashley Quarles (Corey) all of Gordonsville, Va. and Nashya Washington of Culpeper, Va.; Grandchildren, Ajuan, Alaya, Amicah, Mikinnah, Caryn and Carmen; Great-Grandchild; Geneva; And a host of other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, funeral services are private. A public service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be sent to Attn: Micheal Terrell Memorial, 2257 Walnut Branch Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701.

