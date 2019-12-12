Earnest E. Thacker went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1935 to the late Louise and Delwood Thacker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Lowry Powell Thacker. He leaves behind his children, Ernest "Dale" Thacker (Brenda), Karen Samuel (Wayne), Wayne Powell (Pam), Steve Powell, Joyce Arnold (Jim) and Sandy Durkee (Stephen). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Sawyer for all his care over the years. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery and will be officiated by Pastor Johnny Hartless. Condolences can be left for the family at hillandwood.com.
