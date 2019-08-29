Andrew Spencer Thexton, 54, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Andrew is survived by his devoted and loving wife of almost 30 years, Deb; two amazing children, Christine (26) and William (19); parents, Barbara and Graham Thexton; brothers, David (Diane) and Richard (Mary); mother-in-law, Connie Rivenbark; nephews and nieces, Alex, Emily, Nicholas, Samantha, and Sophia; aunts, Diane and Angela (Chris); uncles, Michael (Margaret) and Stephen (Marion); cousins, Philip, Peter, Stephen, Alan, Lynette, Tammy, Becky, Matthew, Nicola, and Michelle; and Lou Bricker, who came into his life just a few short years ago, along with many beloved and cherished friends. Those who knew Andrew will forever remember his love and devotion to Deb; he spent every day seeking to make her life amazing, and he did just that. He considered his greatest accomplishment to be his beautiful and talented children, as evidenced by his pride in Christine and Will and everything they accomplished scholastically, in sports, and in life. Andrew is known for his strong commitment to and support of several charitable organizations including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. He served on the Board of the Virginia Chapter of LLS and participated nationally in seeking to eradicate blood diseases. Andrew's love of cars, fishing and boating, and anything that gave him an opportunity to be on the water were unmatched. His happiest days were spent enjoying those activities with his family and friends. As noted by many friends over the years, Andrew was a fighter with tremendous strength of character, no tougher individual could be found. He fought to accomplish his three objectives: to walk Christine down the aisle, to see Will and Lou graduate, and to grow old with Deb. Sadly, he was called away far too quickly and too soon. Born in Unsworth, England on February 12, 1965, Andrew's family moved to the United States (Charlottesville) when he was just 9 years old. He attended many of the Charlottesville/Albemarle schools, graduating from Western Albemarle. Andrew achieved his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Mathematics at Virginia Tech. He earned his Master of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management from The College of William and Mary while working full time at Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock. Andrew developed numerous patents and presented papers at industry conferences throughout his career. His brilliance was unmatched yet shared in a humble, calm and steady manner. He was, after all, an engineer before an executive, understanding how to solve any problem, and of course, always right! Andrew was highly dedicated to his work, achieving goals and finding solutions, passionate about leadership development, and focused the strength of his will on making the world a better place. As a world traveler, connecting with people around the globe, Andrew will be missed worldwide. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Va., where services will also be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. A reception at Andrew and Deb's home will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Andrew's memory. He was fighting for a cure and a world free of cancer. Just one more day can mean a lifetime.
