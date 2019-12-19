Gerald "Jazmynn" Lee Thomas, 52, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Jazmynn was born on August 16, 1967, to the late Woodson Lewis Frye Sr. and Diane Thomas. Jazmynn was preceded in death by a sister, Violet C. Lewis. Jazmynn loved life and lived it to the fullest. Jazmynn's survivors include a brother, Troy Thomas of Richmond, Virginia; three sisters, Robin Hardy, Antoinette Hardy, and Patricia Carrington of Charlottesville, Virginia; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Haven, 112 West Market Street. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
