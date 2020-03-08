May 13, 1934 - Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Benjamin Thomas Jr. of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on March 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born in New York, on May 13, 1934, the son of the late Benjamin and Rebecca Thomas Sr. He was the husband of Gail L. Thomas. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. 108 Sixth St. N.W.

