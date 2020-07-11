Leo Roscoe Thomas, 85, of Esmont, Va., entered into eternal rest on July 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Eugene and Julia Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family. He may be viewed at the funeral home from 1 until 6 p.m. on Monday, Junly 13, 2020, Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Funeral services are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service, Inc. You may sign the guest register at http://www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Leo Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

