Ronald O'Neil Thomas Mr. Ronald O'Neil Thomas, affectionately known as "Mouse", died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Meredith Alandas and Larry Steven; and one sister, Lynette T. Braxton. He is survived by his brother, Charles Douglas Crawford; aunt, Florence C. Bryant of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Otelia Redman of Silver Spring, Maryland. Ronald also leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Carol B. Thomas; son, Kevin M. Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Service will be held 12 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Va. Watch service online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
