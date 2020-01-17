Jerry Sebastian Thompkins, 54, died peacefully at this home in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, January 13, 2020. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Thompkins. He is survived by his father, Jerry Thompkins; his siblings, Susan, Carmelino, Sylvia, Nina, Carmen, Lisa, Barry, Kelvin, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was employed at Hardees. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the South Side Church of God, 1807 Avon Street Extended, Charlottesville, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Thompkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

