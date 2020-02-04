Claudette Miller Thompson, age 77, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Charlottesville. She was born April 23, 1942, a daughter of the late Claude Gibbs and Mary-Louise (Klauer) Turner. Claudette was a graduate of Bucknell University, Phi Beta Kappa and a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She was a teacher and the executive secretary for the Federal Executive Institute. Claudette is survived by her sister, Elaine Ridgway and her husband, Clarke; her niece, Heather R. Reese and her husband, Chad, and their children, Drew and Drake; and her nephew, Ryan C. Ridgway and his wife, Jennifer and their children, Aiden and Keira; and her partner of 37 years, Rob Stewart who together with his famly saw her through the ups and downs of her illness. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Teague Funeral Service, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Claudette's name to Alcoholics Anonymous, 1557 St. Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Thompson, Claudette Miller
